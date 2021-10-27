GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY SENIORS, from left, captain Maggie Davidson, captain Julia Seelig, captain Kaleigh Weeks, Jemima Robins and Lucy Tsai celebrated Senior Day with a 16-47 victory over Manchester-Essex on Oct. 20. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ cross-country team raced past Manchester-Essex during the final meet of the 2021 Cape Ann League season on Oct. 20.

The Pioneers celebrated Senior Day before the start of the meet, where Lynnfield head coach Bill Wallace recognized the seniors on the girls’ and boys’ teams. The seniors on the boys’ team who were recognized were senior captains Allen Saini, Andrew Shone, Lucas Williams and senior Jason Yang. The seniors honored on the girls’ team were senior captains Maggie Davidson, Julia Seelig and Kaleigh Weeks as well as seniors Jemima Robins and Lucy Tsai.

The girls’ team (2-3) easily dismantled Manchester-Essex 16-47 during the meet. The lowest score in cross-country wins a meet.

Junior Maddie Daigle broke the tape first overall after she set a new personal best time (19:57). Seelig finished second in the meet after she also sett a new personal record (20:48). Weeks placed third overall (21:16). Sophomore Viola Wertz finished fourth in the meet (21:33). Sophomore Olivia Goguen earned a sixth place finish against Manchester-Essex (21:39).

Davidson was seventh overall (21:49). Freshman Kaila George finished eighth in the meet (21:50). Freshman Gabby Bottaro was ninth overall (21:55). Junior Sumaedha Konduri placed 12th in the meet (24:19). Tsai finished 16th in the meet (35:39). Robins placed 17th in the meet (35:50).

Boys’ results

The boys’ team (0-5) narrowly lost the meet 29-28 to Manchester-Essex.

Captain John McKrell set a new personal best after finishing second overall (16:56). Junior Angelo DeLuca also secured a new personal best time after finishing third in the meet (17:27). Williams placed seventh overall (18:29). Shone secured an eighth place finish against Manchester-Essex (18:31). Yang finished ninth in the meet (18:52).

Freshman Shea McCarthy was 10th overall (19:05). Sophomore Srivanth Tudi finished 11th in the meet (19:12). Sophomore Ryan Nguyen placed 13th (19:21). Junior Fisher Luba was 14th overall (19:29). Junior Charles Beatrice placed 16th in the meet (20:11) and Saini was 19th overall (20:28).

Coach praises Pioneers

Wallace commended both teams’ performance against Manchester-Essex.

“There were great times all around, which was great because this was the last home meet for the seniors on both teams,” said Wallace.

Wallace also noted that both teams will compete in the Cape Ann League Meet, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Wrentham.