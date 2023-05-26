AVA GAMACHE gets ready to tag out a Triton runner after a throw from Celia Carbone (17) in Lynnfield’s game on May 17. The Pioneers punched their ticket to the Div. 4 state tournament with a win over Manchester-Essex on Friday. (John Trainor Photo)



Updates post publication:

Lynnfield defeats North Reading 7-6 (May 24)



Published May 24, 2023

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

GROVELAND — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High softball team was shut out by host Pentucket 9-0 up in Groveland. With that defeat, the Pioneers’ record dipped to 10-8 overall and 5-8 in the Cape Ann League.

The Panthers, meanwhile, improved to 13-5 overall and 8-5 in the CAL as they swept the Pioneers this spring.

“We couldn’t hit their pitcher (Molly Lebel) again,” said Lynnfield head coach Hector Longo. “She struck out 12 the first time we played then and 13 this time.”

Lynnfield had only three hits as Lauren Amico went 2 for 2 with a walk as she was the only player to have any success against Lebel.

The Panthers scored six times in the first inning. They then scored once in the fourth and two more times in the sixth. Sophia Brown went five innings allowing three earned runs, eight hits, three walks and she struck out two.

Last Friday afternoon, the Pioneers rolled over Manchester-Essex, 18-5, on the road in a five-inning mercy-rule game.

Brown was the winning pitcher going all five innings. She gave up five runs (three earned), five hits, three walks and she fanned two Hornet batters.

Lynnfield scored four times in the first, seven in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.

“Production wise, it was our best game of the year,” said Longo, as the Pioneers had a season-high 20 hits.

Ava Gamache led the way going 4 for 5 with four runs batted in including a two-run homer. Amico was 3 for 5 with three RBI while Lily Williams went 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Kaila George went 2 for 2 as did Libby Considine who also walked three times to reach base all five times. Abi Travers was 2 for 3 while Ava Marotta went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Lynnfield officially qualified for the state tournament with the win as they guaranteed a finish of .500 of better.

On May 17, Lynnfield lost to host Triton, 10-3, up in Byfield. The Vikings were able to compete the season sweep with the win.

“They are 15-2 for a reason.,” pointed out Longo. “They have a very good team.”

Up 6-3, the Vikings broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Brown went all six innings in the circle giving up six earned runs. She gave up nine hits, two walks and fanned two.

The Pioneer offense had six hits led by Marotta and Celia Carbone who both went 2 for 3. Carbone had the lone RBI as the two other runs scored on an error.

On Wednesday, the Pioneers host North Reading at 4 p.m. trying to get a split of the season series.

The next day, they wrap up the regular season with a non-league game at Malden Catholic. That game will also start at 4 p.m.

Lynnfield is looking for the season sweep over the Lancers.

The Pioneers entered this week seeded 22nd in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings.