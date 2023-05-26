

Girls’ 4×800 relay team are league champs

By JENNIFER GENTILE

BURLINGTON—On the eve of Div. 3 States, the Melrose High boys and girls indoor track teams competed among the best at the 2023 Middlesex League Championship held at Burlington High on May 17.

The top result of the day was a great performance by Melrose’s girls 4×800 mixed relay team of Jillian Bakey, Cadence L’Heureux, Amy Rowe and Darby Thompson, who became league champions by placing first in all the Middlesex League with a time of 10:08.

Earning a silver medal for Melrose was Cadence L’Heureux who placed second in the 400 hurdles. Meghan Radzik also brought home a medal for a 4th place finish in the triple jump and Noelle L’Heureux also placed 4th in the shot put.

Teammate Mae Donohue placed 12 400 hurdles and in the 400 dash Abby Dennison placed 11th and teammate Jaya Karamcheti placed 19th. In the 800, Maizie Frakt placed 12th. In the 1 mile, Melrose saw finishes by Naomi Breay at 14th and Adeline Lawlor in 18th.

In the 2 mile, Jillian Bakey placed 11th and Juliet Moore 13th. In the 100m hurdles, Chloe Mahoney placed 14th and Ella Callahan 21st

Melrose also placed in the 4×100 relay behind the work of Sofia Paptsoris, Amara Otaluka, Meghan Radzik and Lara McLucas who came in 7th. The 4×400 mixed relay team of Abigail Dennison, Juliet Moore, Jaya Karamcheti and Maizie Frakt placed 7th.

In field events, Melrose saw several fine performances behind the work of Sofia Papatsoris and Emeline Boyer in the high jump (9&10th respectively), and Boyer in the pole vault. Melrose also saw Isabelle Chardavoryne compete in the long jump along with teammate Cadence L’Heureux who placed 8th. Emeline Boyer was 7th in the shot put and Amy Rowe was 13th in the triple jump. Aisling Donegan was 6th in the javelin and Anna Spinale 17th in disc.

Melrose overall placed seventh as a team ahead of every ML Freedom team besides Burlington.

Boys’ team finishes with solid performances

On the boy’s side, Melrose also brought home several medals at the ML Meet, which included:

Charley Krygowski: 3rd in javelin

Josh Grant: 4th in 100 dash

Ellis lurilli-Hough: 5th in 1 mile

Caleb Barnes: 5th in 2 mile

Gabe Buffonge : 4th in 110 hurdles

Jevon Ssebugwawo: 4th in 400 hurdles

4×800 mixed relay: Ellis lurilli-Hough, Caleb Barnes, Adam Caldwell and Jonah Tully.

Sam Madden: 4th in high jump

Two Melrose relay teams both placed 7th which included the 4×400 mixed relay team of Russell O’Donnell, Filip Ilic, Adam Caldwell and Sam O’Donnell, and the 4×100 mixed relay team of Tyler Lecomte, Brendan Radzik, Keegan Maloney and Josh Grant.

Those who cracked the top ten in events included Sam O’Donnell, 8th in the 400 dash and Jevon Ssebugwawo, 10th. And others having a strong day were Adam Caldwell (16th in the 1 mile) Peter Story in the 2 mile, Giancarlo Martinis-Torres (15th in the 110 hurdles) Russell O’Donnell (12th in the 400 hurdles) and Charlie Finnachario (7th in the high jump). Melrose’s long jump was competed by Josh Grant and Brendan Radzick. Tommy McElligot placed 15th in the triple jump, and Melrose saw quality efforts from Jack Claeys (13th) and Charley Krygowski (17th) in the shot put. Claeys also competed the discus and teammate Bryan Ayala placed 12th in the javelin.

Melrose as a team, placed 6th overall, and similar to the girls team, beat every ML Freedom team beside Burlington.

Both teams are eagerly awaiting this weekends Div. 3 State Finals at Fitchburg State which begins on May 25 and concludes on May 27. Look for several Melrose athletes to be in top contention for event medals.

Results can be found at the MIAA website www.miaa.net