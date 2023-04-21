AVA GAMACHE crosses the plate while Morgan Hubbard waits to congratulate her after Gamache’s 3-run home run against Ipswich on April 12 at LHS. Gamache went 3-for-5 against the Tigers. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

AMESBURY — On Patriots Day morning, the Lynnfield High softball team was shut out by host Amesbury 7-0 on a damp, cool day as the Amesbury Middle School. With that loss, the Pioneers record fell to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the Cape Ann League.

The Red Hawks, who are the defending Division 4 state champions, improved to 6-0 overall and in the CAL.

“Their pitching was overpowering,” admitted Pioneers first-year head coach Hector Longo, as Red Hawk pitcher, Izzy Levasseur, allowed only two hits and no walks.

The two LHS hits were provided by Morgan Hubbard, who doubled, and Lauren Amico, who singled.

The Red Hawks scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning. They then plated one run in the second and two more in the fourth.

Pioneer pitcher Sophia Brown went all six innings. The 11th-grader gave up four earned runs, eight hits, one walk and she struck out eight.

“They have a real good team,” stated Longo, as Amesbury is the heavy favorite to repeat as the CAL Baker Division champions.

The news was much better the game before as the Pioneers hammered guest Ipswich, 14-2, back on Apr. 12.

Lynnfield ended the game in the bottom of the sixth plating seven runs to trigger the 12-run mercy-rule.

“We needed that win and Sophia was very good,” pointed out Longo.

Brown went all six inning allowing no earned runs, seven hits, one walk and she fanned five Tiger batters.

The Pioneer offense pounded out 14 hits Freshman Lily Williams had a huge game going 3 for 4 with four runs batted in.

“It was good to see Lily hit like that,” said Longo.

Ava Gamache, the team’s leading hitter, went 3 for 5 at the dish including a three-run homer to left.

Catie Kampersal was 2 for 3 with three RBI as she had a two-run homer while Ava Marotta was 2 for 4 as the team had four multiple hitters.

The next three games for the team will be at home. On April 19, the Pioneers will host Pentucket at 10 a.m. On April 21, Malden Catholic comes to town for a non-league game that will start at 10:30 a.m.

Lynnfield will then play another non-league game on April 24 as they welcome East Boston with that game starting at 4 p.m. The Pioneers are looking for the season sweep over the Jets as they beat them 13-11 in the season opener on April 3.