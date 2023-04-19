By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NEWBURYPORT — On Tuesday morning, the North Reading High girls’ lacrosse team traveled north to perennial power Newburyport on a cool, damp day. The Clippers showed that they still are one of the elite teams on the north shore as they beat the Hornets by a final of 17-3.

With the loss, the Hornets’ record dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the Cape Ann League. Newburyport improved to 4-0 overall and in the league.

“They are a phenomenal team and they did not graduate many players from last year,” pointed out Hornets head coach Matt Costello. “They should make another deep run into the state tournament.”

Thanks to goalie Kaitlyn Supple, the Clippers did not reach at least 20 goals for the first time this spring.

“Kaitlyn played well,” stated Costello, as Supple made eight saves. “Normally, they would have easily scored over 20 goals again.”

The three Hornets goals were scored by Mia Pittore, Lindsay Rosenthal and Faith Newton. Jenna DiNapoli and Callie MacLellan both had one assist.

The Clippers led this one 13-2 at halftime.

In a night game on April 13, the Hornets faced another CAL power as they went to Manchester-Essex. They ended up losing that game, 15-4, as they were down, 8-2, at the half.

“Manchester-Essex is also a skilled, athletic team,” said Costello. “They don’t have the speed that Newburyport has but they should also make a long run in the state tournament.”

Pittore had two goals and one assist while Mackenzie Murphy had one goal and one assist. The other tally was by Shea Tully.

MacLellan and DiNapoli both had one assist.

Supple turned back nine shots in that game.

North Reading will try to snap its four-game losing streak on April 24 as they visit Georgetown. That game will start at 4:30 p.m.

The Hornets then have a non-league game at Tewksbury on Apr. 26 and that contest will start at 4 p.m.