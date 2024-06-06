Published June 5, 2024

LYNNFIELD — The season came to a heartbreaking end for the Lynnfield High softball team on Sunday as they lost 6-5 to visiting Millbury in eight innings in the first round of the MIAA Division 4 state tournament on a warm, sunny day.

With that loss, the 15th-seeded Pioneers ended the season at 8-13. Millbury, the 18th seed, improved to 14-7 as they visited Tyngsboro on June 4 in the Round of 16 game (result not available at press time).

Lynnfield led this game 3-1 heading into the seventh inning but the Woolies plated four runs to go up 5-3. Lynnfield fought back and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

“We showed a lot of grit coming back,” said Pioneers head coach Hector Longo.

Sophomore Lily Williams and senior Ava Gamache (2 for 4) both singled. Junior Morgan Hubbard then singled home Williams and Gamache then scored on an error on the play to knot the game at five.

The Woolies got the game-winner in the eighth on a two-out single by Valerie Allain. Allain went 3 for 4 at bat as she knocked in two runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, Hubbard (3 for 4 with two RBI) tripled and junior Kaila George’s ground out allowed her to score.

Millbury tied the game in the top of the second on a Pioneer error.

Lynnfield took the lead in the third as Hubbard’s ground out allowed Williams to score from third. Williams reached on a walk.

The Pioneers then scored another run on an error in the sixth inning to make it 3-1.

Pioneer pitcher, Sophia Brown, went all eight innings. The senior allowed six runs (four earned), nine hits, one walk and she struck out four.

“Sophia pitched well on a really warm day,” said Longo.

Lynnfield had six total hits on offense.

“I wasn’t ready for our season to end,” admitted Longo, who is in his second year at the helm. “It is very emotional.”

Longo feels that this game could have gone either way.

“It was two very even teams,” said Longo. “They were just a little better than we were.”