REIGNING over Willowdale Estates in Topsfield for the night of their magical Senior Prom were the NRHS Prom Royals and their Court. From left: Court members Tyler Rodriguez and Sabrina Mini, Prom Royals Dylan Mills and Maya Ortiz, Court members Lauren Feffer and Noah Mendes, and Court members Allie Koenig and Peter Zhang. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
CROWNED Prom Royals representing the Class of 2024 at the Senior Prom Monday night were Dylan Mills and Maya Ortiz. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
THE CLASS OFFICERS of the North Reading High School Class of 2024 organized a Senior Prom held under the stars at Willowdale Estates on the grounds of Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield. Having a great time at the prom were (from left): President Kristen Galvin, Vice President Keely Hannon, Secretary Bella Fischer and Treasurer Julia DeAngelis. (Maureen Doherty Photo)