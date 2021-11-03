THE PIONEERS earned the No. 2 seed in the Div. 4 state tournament. They will host the winner of the Whittier Tech-Wahconah match at a date and time to be announced. (File Photo)

Earns No. 2 seed, bye, in Div. 4 tourney

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In their final match of the regular season last Friday evening, the Lynnfield High volleyball team lost 3-0 at North Andover in a non-league match. The Scarlet Knights, who got a split of the season series, won the three sets, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.

With the defeat, the Pioneers ended the year at 16-4 overall. North Andover, a Division 1 team who won the Merrimack Valley Conference crown this fall, finished at 16-2.

In their final Cape Ann League match on Oct. 27, the Pioneers shut out guest North Reading by a final score of 3-0. The Pioneers won the three sets, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-22.

Lynnfield also completed the season sweep over the Hornets as they won the first meeting, 3-0, back on Sept. 15 in North Reading.

Lynnfield finished in second place in the league behind Ipswich as they went 12-2 with both losses coming to Ipswich.

The Pioneers are the second seed in the Division 4 state tournament as the seedings came out on Monday. This year the states are not broken into sections (North,South, Central, West).

Lynnfield will have a preliminary-round bye and will host a first round matchup against the winner of the Whittier Tech-Wahconah match which takes place on Nov. 3. Whittier is the 31st seed and they are 5-15 while Wahconah is the 41st seed and they are 15-5 (The rankings are the MIAA’s power rankings).

The date of the first LHS postseason match is unknown at press time.