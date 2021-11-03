NICKSON JOSEPH scored Lynnfield’s goal against Greater Lowell in the season finale. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In their last match of the regular season, the Lynnfield High boys soccer team tied host Greater Lowell, 1-1, on Oct. 27 in Tyngsboro. With the non-league draw, the Pioneers end up at 9-6-3 overall.

“We didn’t play our best game of the season,” admitted Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “It was disappointing considering we beat them 2-0 the first time we played them this year.”

That first match took place Oct. 6 at home.

In this game, the first goal came early in the second half as Nickson Joseph scored on a crossing pass by Alex Gentile.

However, the Gryphons tied it later on in the game.

Kellen Cardinal was the Pioneers goalkeeper in this game and he made two saves as his record went to 4-0-1.

Lynnfield, who finished in third place in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division this season, found out on Nov. 2 who they would open up with in the Division 2 state tournament (seedings not set by press time).

There will be no sectionals (North, South, Central or West) as it will be statewide as the MIAA uses a power ranking system to seed schools.

The Pioneers will most likely open postseason play on Nov. 4 or 5.