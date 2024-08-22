LYNNFIELD — The town of Lynnfield will be voting at the Fall Town Meeting whether to move forward with a proposed renovation of the Lynnfield Public Library. In order To share information about the project, the library will be hosting two public forums on the proposed renovation designs to engage with the community and get feedback on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

“Join Tappé Architects and the Library Renovation on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. or Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6 pm on the mezzanine of the Lynnfield Public Library at 18 Summer St. to learn all about the project and to share your thoughts, Library Director Abby Porter stated in a press release. This is your library and we want to hear fro you.”

Residents should visit https://lynnfieldlibrary.org/renovation/ for up-to-date information about the project and see any upcoming dates for meetings. Residents can also email Porter at aporter@noblenet.org or can call her at 781-334-5411 with any questions.