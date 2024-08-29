THE FEDERAL INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINE CHART for school meals.

LYNNFIELD — The school system is once again participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

“As part of this program, Lynnfield Public Schools offers healthy meals every school day,” said Food Services Director Jim McCarthy. “The commonwealth is supplementing National School Lunch Program funds to ensure all students have access to healthy school meals in Massachusetts, regardless of household income. We ask that families complete a Meal Benefit Application as this provides data for school funding and community resources. The results from each Meal Benefit Application are used to ensure sustainability for this program.”

McCarthy said, “qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: Belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-K program.”

“Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories,” said McCarthy. “Children can get free or reduced price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart.”

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can fill out the application and return it to the school unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year.

“Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application,” said McCarthy. “Applications also are available at all schools in the main office, on the Food Service page of the schools website, and in the Food Service Office located at 525 Salem St., Lynnfield, MA 01940.”

McCarthy said, “only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.”

“Applications may be verified at any time during the school year by the school or other program officials,” said McCarthy. “An application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age or disability. Families can apply for benefits at any time. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the Federal Guidelines.”

McCarthy said families can reach out to him “at any time to request an application.”

“Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, food service secretary Karen Badger will review applications and determine eligibility,” said McCarthy. “Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Thomas Geary, 525 Salem Street Lynnfield, MA, attention Superintendent’s Office or calling 781-334-9200.”

When known to Lynnfield Public Schools, McCarthy said households will be notified of their children’s eligibility for free meals if they are receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR); or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

“An application is not required for free meal benefits for assistance program participants and all the children in the household are eligible for free meal benefits,” said McCarthy. “If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, or if a household does not receive a notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to them. Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals, but they will need to turn in an application including household size and total income.

When known to Lynnfield Public Schools, McCarthy said households will also be notified of any child’s eligibility for free meals if the individual child is considered “Other Source Categorically Eligible,” because the child is categorized, as defined by law as: Foster, homeless, migrant, runaway, enrolled in an eligible Head Start or enrolled in an eligible pre-kindergarten class.

“If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school about their eligibility or should submit an income application,” said McCarthy. “Households notified of their children’s eligibility must contact the school if the household chooses to decline the benefits.”

For more information, residents can call McCarthy at 781-33-7320 or send him an email at mccarthyjam@lynnfield.k12.ma.us.