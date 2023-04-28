THE SCHOOL COMMITTTEE presented certificates to Lynnfield High School student-athletes for being named All-Stars this past winter during a recent meeting. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The School Committee recently presented certificates to 26 Lynnfield High School student-athletes that recognized their individual accomplishments during the winter sports season.

Superintendent Kristen Vogel said the 26 student-athletes performed “wonderful” in their respective sports this past winter. Sixteen out of the 26 student-athletes attended the meeting.

Vogel recalled that girls’ basketball senior captain Isabella George was named as a Cape Ann League First-Team All-Star. She said sophomore Erika Pasquale was named as a CAL Second-Team All-Star.

The Cape Ann League recognized two boys’ basketball players this winter. Vogel said senior captain Alex Gentile was named as the CAL Player of the Year, and was named as a CAL First-Team All-Star. She said sophomore Gavin DeLuties was named as a CAL Second-Team All-Star.

Vogel said Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading co-op girls’ hockey senior captain Hannah Gromko and junior Catie Kampersal were named Northeastern Conference All-Stars.

The boys’ hockey team had five players recognized this winter. Vogel said senior captain Drew Damiani was named as the CAL Player of the Year and a CAL First-Team All-Star. She said Damiani was also named as a “Boston Globe” All-Scholastic player and a “Boston Herald” All-Scholastic player.

Additionally, Vogel said sophomore Jack Carpenter, senior captain Lucas Cook, senior Dan McSweeney and junior Joe Raffa were named as CAL First-Team All-Stars.

Vogel said there were six boys on the Lynnfield-Wakefield co-op swim team who were named all-stars. She said senior Adam Ho was named a 200 Medley Relay All-Star. Senior Kyle Morais and junior Russell Kasdon were both named Diving All-Stars. Vogel said senior Christian Murphy was named as a 200 Medley Relay All-Star and a 200 Freestyle Relay All-Star. Junior Kurt Rothermund was named as a 200 Medley Relay All-Star. She said freshman Andee Shieh was named as a 200 Medley Relay All-Star and a 100 Breaststroke All-Star.

There were five girls on the co-op swim team named all-stars. Vogel said freshman Chloe Cieslewicz was named as a 200 Freestyle Relay All-League swimmer, a 200 Medley Relay All-Star and a 200 Individual Medley All-Star. She said senior Julia Ho was selected as a 200 Freestyle Relay All-League swimmer, a 200 Medley Relay All-Star, a 50 Freestyle All-Star and a 100 Butterfly All-Star.

Additionally, Vogel said sophomore Aubrey Rocha was named to the CAL Diving All-League team. She said sophomore Isabella Shrewsbury was selected as a 200 Freestyle Relay All-League, a 200 Medley Relay All-Star and a 100 Freestyle All-Star. She said senior Emme Speicher was named as a 200 Freestyle Relay All-League swimmer and a 200 Medley Relay All-Star.

Vogel said Danvers-Lynnfield-North Reading co-op gymnasts, sophomore Camryn Donovan and freshman Madeline Migliero, were both named NEC All-Stars.

Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling eighth-grader Sam Bird and freshman David Glynn were selected as CAL All-Stars this past winter.

After Vogel finished highlighting the 26 student-athletes’ accomplishments, a large group of parents, educators and school officials gave them a round of applause.

School Committee Chair Rich Sjoberg and School Committee Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt distributed the certificates to the 16 student-athletes in attendance.

“One of the great things we get to do as School Committee members is honor and recognize the incredible athletic ability of our students,” said Sjoberg. “Congratulations everyone.”

Vogel agreed.

“Congratulations,” said Vogel.

The meeting’s attendees gave the student-athletes a final round of applause after they received their certificates.