FIVE CANDIDATES running for office in the annual Town Election next Tuesday, May 2, participated in a Candidates Night sponsored by the North Reading Republican Town Committee and held in the function room at Kitty’s on Tuesday, April 25. From left, they are: Jack Carroll (Select Board), Vincenzo Stuto (Select Board), Jeff Yull (Chairman/NRRTC and event moderator), Jeff Griffin (CPC), Chris Hayden (CPC) and Scott Buckley (School Committee). The event was broadcast on the Facebook livestream of North Reading News by Al Pereira of Advanced Photo, where the video is available to view. It may also be shared later this week with NORCAM. (Irene Yull Photo)