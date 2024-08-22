LYNNFIELD — The second annual See The Good 5K Walk in honor of the late Sharla Sieve will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. on the Town Common.

Sieve passed away from a heroic battle with stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer in December 2022 at the age of 49. The walk will raise money in her name for several initiatives, including the Massachusetts General Sharla Sieve Liver Pump Fund. The fund was established to treat patients locally so they don’t have to travel long distances from home like Sieve did.

In addition to raising funds for the MGH Sharla Sieve Liver Pump Fund, the walk’s proceeds will be used to for a scholarship established in Sieve’s name for Lynnfield High School seniors as well as Lynnfield teacher appreciation activities and future tennis-related initiatives.

“Sharla’s favorite thing to do outside of being with her children was taking a long walk around town,” said Julie Mallett, a close friend of Sieve’s. “We will come together as a community to celebrate her life, love of walking and seeing the good all around us.”

In order to register for the See The Good Walk, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/see-the-good-5k-walk-registration-938738741847?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.