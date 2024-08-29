LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) has announced that local artist Maya Jacob will be the featured artist from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 on LAG’s website at lynnfieldarts.org.

Residents can see over 40 of her paintings at the Guild’s website and can go directly to her work at lynnfieldarts.org/maya-jacob. After Oct. 31, Jacob’s art will still be available to view on the website under “Featured Artists.”

“I have been sketching since I was a little girl and am continuing to do so,” said Jacobs. “Drawing and painting are an integral part of my life.”

Jacobs is never without a small sketchbook in which she regularly captures her daily experiences. Jacobs’ professional training in graphic arts was her entry into a lengthy career in advertising. She prefers graphite drawing, watercolor and acrylic mediums and is fluent in all three. She has studied with instructors who have encouraged and influenced her, including V. S. Haldankar, Bill Velmure, Bill Commerford, Bill Devaney, Steve Greco and Maureen Albano.

The artist is a longtime member of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where she frequently paints and draws, Jacobs has also been an active member of the Lynnfield Art Guild for many years, serving in several positions on the Board.

“For those who do know me and for those who do not, I am a people person; hence you will see a lot of them in my paintings,” said Jacobs. “I am nostalgic and like to capture scenes from India, often from photographs my husband and I have taken over the years. Color is my muse.”

Originally from India, Jacobs and her late husband, T.M., came to the U.S. via London, England and Toronto, Canada, arriving in Wakefield in 1971. They are the parents of three children and five grandchildren.

Some of Jacobs’ paintings are available for sale. She may be contacted at mayamjacob@hotmail.com.

“The Guild is proud to showcase Maya Jacob’s work and invites the public to check out its website at lynnfieldarts.org,” said LAG spokeswoman Beth Aaronson. “Visit the Guild’s Facebook and Instagram pages at Lynnfieldarts to learn more about the premier arts organization in Lynnfield.”