LYNNFIELD — Over $500 was raised last month for the new Veterans Memorial that will be located on the green space adjacent to South Common Street and the Town Common.

Veterans Memorial Fundraising Committee Chair Joe Connell and members Bruce Siegel, Tom Bogart and John Harrigan stated in a press release that an additional $525 was raised for the project, which is currently under construction, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29, bringing the fundraiser’s total to $69,645.

Diane Stumpp donated $100. J.E. and R.E. Reiss gave a $25 donation. Martha and Mark Stewart donated $100. Paul and Louise Pellegrino donated $100. C.A. Vigliotta donated $200.

“We held a campaign to raise $50,000 to help with construction costs for the new Lynnfield Veterans Memorial,” wrote Connell, Siegel, Bogart and Harrigan in a press release. “The goal of the Veterans Memorial Fundraising Committee was to assist the town with construction costs so that we could complete the project by 2024. To help expedite the construction for our veterans and their families, an online account was established on the town website. The site is www.town.lynnfield.ma.us, and you can find ‘Donate to the War Memorial’ on the front page under ‘Quick Links.’ Along the way, all those who donated were listed in the paper for their generosity, and a thank you letter will be sent to those who contributed from the committee. Thank you to all of the donors from the last 30 days, that got us over the Top. You can still contribute, which will help with maintenance costs in the future. We cannot express our gratitude for all those who contributed.”