LYNNFIELD — Yard waste stickers for the 2024 season are now for sale at the Department of Public Works office, located at 590 Main St. in the old Village Pharmacy.

Prices for the stickers are the same: Seniors (65+) $10 and non-Seniors $20. Residents should bring their vehicle registration to the DPW office for proof of residency.

The Yard Waste Recycling Center is open for the season starting April 3, depending on the weather at that time. It should stay open until Nov. 30, depending on the weather. The sticker must be purchased each year in order to use the DPW recycling area.

Stickers must be purchased in the DPW office at 590 Main St. during weekday business hours or on Saturdays at the leaf yard behind Town Hall, 55 Summer St. The DPW recycling yard is for Lynnfield residents only, and a vehicle registration is required as proof of residency. No commercial vehicles are allowed. The sticker must be attached to the front windshield in the lower corner on the driver’s (left) side. The 2024 hours of operation are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The town offers drop off yard waste disposal, brush and leaves for residents only who have purchased a valid passenger car recycling sticker to access the Yard waste site behind the Town Hall at 55 Summer St.,” said DPW Director John Tomasz in a press release.