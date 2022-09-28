Spent his life passionately devoted to missionary work

LYNNFIELD — Edward L. South, age 82, of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully, September 20, 2022, surrounded by family after a sudden illness. He is predeceased by his cherished wife, Irma (Poor) South, with whom he shared 52 years of happy marriage, and his older brother, Robert South. Devoted father to Jeremey South of Lynnfield and Jessica (South) Fitzgerald and her husband Michael of Haverhill. Also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Makayla and Michael Fitzgerald of Haverhill, who brought him the greatest joy.

A graduate of Lynn English High School, Edward retired from Heward Packard as a consultant. Edward spent his life passionately devoted to missionary work throughout the Northeast as a Jehovah’s Witness. Edward and Irma were known for always putting others first, having spent many years throughout their lives caregiving for loved ones. Through his service to others, Edward touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 6 Kingdom Way in Saugus.