Retired State Police detective

LYNNFIELD — George R. “Mac” McCarthy, 89, of Lynnfield, died on Friday, October 14, 2022.

He was the beloved husband for 64 years of the late Janice (Russell) McCarthy. He was the dear father of Diane Carey and her husband, Bruce, of Andover; Dawn of Lynnfield; and George Jr., and his wife, Nancy, of Lynnfield.

Mac grew up in Revere and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. He worked for his family business, McCarthy and Sons Dairy Products, for several years, before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He honorably served our country during the Korean War, from 1953-1955. His lifelong patriotism was evident to all that knew him.

Mac and Janice moved to Lynnfield in 1960, where he was a Lynnfield police officer. He later transferred to the MDC/Massachusetts State Police as a detective, and retired in 1992. He received his BS in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement from Northeastern University.

Mac was a very proud “Papa” to his four grandchildren: Brittany Carey (Brian St. Marie), Shaylyn Carey, Lauren McCarthy, and Christopher McCarthy. Two great-grandchildren, Theresa and Nathan Carey St. Marie, also survive Mac. Mac was predeceased by his parents; Joseph and Isabelle McCarthy; a sister, Frances Quirke; brothers Joseph (Lillian) and John (Anna). A brother-in-law, Sam Russell, and his wife, Anne, and many dear nieces and nephews, old friends, and kind, caring neighbors survive Mac. He also leaves behind his energetic English setter, Bailey. And, eagerly waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge will be Shaun, Michael, Andrew, Patrick, Brady and Kellan, all Irish setters.

In his retirement, Mac enjoyed woodworking, and regular lunch get-togethers with his siblings and close friends. He also enjoyed years volunteering with his dogs at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Bedford, in the comfort dog program.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by an interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Mac’s memory may be made to NEADS World Class Service Dogs. If you choose, please go to: neads.org and select “Service Dogs for Veterans” for your charitable donation.

Dear Dad/Papa/Mac, May holy Mary, the angels, and all the saints come to meet you as you go forth from this life.