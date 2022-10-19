JAMES SHARKEY (1) gets to the outside on Lynnfield’s first touchdown of the game against Pentucket on Friday night. Pictured blocking on the play is Cam Marengi (11) who had a touchdown reception to give the Pioneers a 21-0 lead in a game they would go on to win 41-7. (Kristine Marengi Photo)

By JAMES CRANNEY

LYNNFIELD – When your opponent is still searching for that very first win, it can be easy to overlook them. Last Friday night, the 3-2 Pioneers found themselves in this position when 0-5 Pentucket came to town.

With a showdown against undefeated Amesbury looming on the horizon, the writing was certainly on the wall for a potential trap game. When it was all said and done, if you had predicted a Lynnfield letdown you were quite mistaken as the Pioneers moved to 4-2 with a dominant 41-7 win.

Coming off a 30-0 shutout over Hamilton-Wenham the previous week, the Pioneer defense continued their excellence from the very first snap. When Panthers quarterback Luca Passanisi fumbled a 1st and 10 handoff, senior captain James Sharkey was there to quickly pounce on it. Lynnfield wasted no time in capitalizing on the fumble and turned to the man who recovered it.

Sharkey (2 carries, 30 yards, 1 touchdown) took a 3rd and 4 handoff before quickly bouncing it towards the left sideline. With a great downfield blocks from junior Joey Cucciniello and senior Cam Marengi, Sharkey turned up the left sideline for a 24-yard score. Following Kevin Connolly’s (5/6 PAT’s) extra point, the Pioneers were on the board early leading 7-0.

When the Panthers got the ball back, their troubles only continued.

In an attempt to slow down Lynnfield’s rush, Pentucket tried a screen pass on 2nd and 15 from their own 30-yard line. Passanisi’s pass missed his intended receiver and landed in the arms of who else, but James Sharkey.

“If there’s a big play to be made, it’s very likely James Sharkey is going to be in the vicinity,” boasted Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “He’s just a super athlete. I get to see him play fast and athletic in lacrosse and he’s been doing it out on the football field for a few years now. It was just awesome to see him do it on both sides of the ball.”

Starting yet again in Panthers territory, Lynnfield’s offense quickly turned the takeaway into points.

Facing 3rd and 4, sophomore quarterback Tyler Adamo (4-5, 39 yards, 2 touchdowns) threw a jump ball to Cucciniello (1 catch, 16 yards, 1 touchdown) at the left pylon. After completing his wheel route, the junior receiver high-pointed the ball and secured it away from the defender for a 16-yard touchdown.

With a 14-0 lead, there was blood in the water and the Pioneer defense continued to hunt. In the closing minutes of the opening quarter, Passanisi would be picked off yet again by Sharkey for his third takeaway in 10 minutes.

Similar to the first two turnovers, this Panthers mistake yielded more points for the home team. Five plays after the interception, the Pioneers would lead 21-0 after Adamo found Marengi (2 catches, 23 yards, 1 touchdown) in the corner of the endzone on 3rd and goal.

They say the third time is the charm, but three would simply not be enough for Lynnfield’s defense.

With a little more than 5 minutes remaining before halftime, the Pioneers produced their fourth and final turnover of the contest. Passanisi rolled left on 3rd and 6 and forced a pass on the run. That was when senior captain Robert Marley jumped in front of the receiver and returned it 43-yards the other way for a pick six.

“They continue to play great assignment football,” said coach Lamusta on the defense’s stellar performance. “If anything breaks down, we’re very fortunate to have great team speed so we’re able to rally to the football fast.”

Coach Lamusta also wanted to highlight the other defensive players who helped fluster the Panthers all night.

“We had awesome linebacker play today and definitely want to give them a shoutout. I know James Sharkey did an awesome job; Kevin Connolly continues to fly around from the inside and do a great job. Robert Marley and Steven Dreher at outside backer, they’re just very reliable edge players, they’re like the nucleus. Chase Goldberg and Sam Gazit at D-line with a couple of other guys like Ethan Downey and AJ Chiaradonna. Charlie Capachietti also inserted himself into the run game, coming up to make some tackles from the safety spot. It’s been a great group.”

With the game in hand before halftime, Lynnfield emptied their bench giving valuable playing time to future varsity players.

A 6-yard touchdown run from sophomore Jared Bernabei would be the Pioneers last score of the night. Pentucket avoided the shutout with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter, but Lynnfield cruised to another big win.

Perhaps the biggest test of the year though for the Pioneers will come next week.

After a thrilling 30-27 win over North Reading, 5-0 Amesbury travels to Lynnfield this Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with some serious conference championship implications. If the Pioneers want to keep their hopes alive for the school’s 14th CAL title, it all starts on the practice field.

“I expect Amesbury to be a great team so we’re going to need to have the best week of practice and make sure we’re ready to compete.”