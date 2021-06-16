Hassmig Gulezian, 94

Jun 16, 2021 by jkeating624

Known for her outgoing personality and warm infectious smile

Published June 16, 2021

MEREDITH, N.H. — Hasmig “Meg” Gulezian, 94, formerly of Lynnfield, passed away from complications resulting from a fall on Tuesday June 8, 2021, at Concord Hospital-Laconia.

Meg was born on July 29, 1926 in Boston. She and her husband, Barkey, owned Lynnfield Jewelers and Gift Shop for 32 years. Meg had been a resident of Lynnfield for over 60 years before moving to Meredith, New Hampshire in September 2016.

Meg enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting, sewing, baking and cooking. One of her greatest pleasures was sharing her baked goods with others. During her lifetime in Lynnfield, she was a member of various organizations, including Order of the Eastern Star and the Lynnfield Historical Society. She was an integral part of Centre Congregational Church in Lynnfield. Among many church activities, she volunteered to help her church prepare meals for Bread and Roses in Lawrence. After retiring, she volunteered in kindergarten and second grade classes at Summer Street School in Lynnfield for 17 years.

Meg was known for her outgoing personality, warm infectious smile, great sense of humor, selfless caring for others, and an incredible love for her family.

Meg is survived by a son, Dean Gulezian and his wife, Janet; and her daughter Janice Cassidy and her husband Timothy. Four grandchildren also survive Meg: Christopher Cassidy and his wife Sara; Jennifer Phillips and her husband Mark; Matthew Cassidy; and Peter Cassidy and his wife Claudia. Two great-grandchildren also survive Meg: Abigail and Harrison Phillips. Two brothers, Vahan and Raffi Kouyoumjian, and many nieces and nephews also survive Meg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Barkev Gulezian, her brother and her two sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main St., Center Harbor, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Meg’s name may be sent to Lynnfield Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.



