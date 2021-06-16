Boys’ track finishes regular season, competes at CAL’s

Jun 16, 2021 by jkeating624

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High boys’ track and field team concluded their regular season by celebrating their seniors against North Reading on June 9 at Lynnfield Middle School. The Pioneers fell to an undefeated Hornet squad but had plenty of highlights.

Joey Badger won the triple jump with a 38-0.

Mike Madden was first in the 800 meters in a time of 2:14.8.

Lynnfield also had four competitors take 2nd: James Considine in the 200 (23.8); Dean Bey in the high jump (5’6”); Nick Marcinowski in the shot put (37’11”) and Joe Cucciniello in the 100 (11.6).

The Pioneers finished the regular season with a record of 2-5.

In the CAL Open Meet at Pentucket on Saturday, the Pioneers had multiple athletes impress.

Badger got 5th in the triple jump with a leap of 39’6”.

Cucciniello was 5th in the 100 meters in 11.72.

Mike Madden was 5th in the one mile in 4:47.60.

Considine was 6th in the 200 meters at 24.81.

The 4×800 team of Soriano, Sykes, McSweeney and Madde got 5th with a time of 9:17.0. Some of the Pioneers will move on to compete in the Div. 2 North State Championship next week at Weston High.