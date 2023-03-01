Pro soccer player, restaurant owner, entrepreneur and devoted family man

LYNNFIELD — Konstantinos Tsatsis, 75, passed away on Sunday evening, Feb. 12, 2023, with his family by his side, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He is the loving son of the late George Tsatsis and Anastasia Kalfouglou. He leaves behind his sisters, Ourania Kapsokavadis, Anthula Theodosis, Theodosia Lipari, and the late Niki Samoilis, and brothers, Gabriel Tsatsis and Spiros Tsatsis.

Born on Nov. 14, 1947, he spent his grade school days on the island of Cephalonia, where he excelled in soccer and mathematics. He played professional soccer in Greece for Pas Giannina Football Club and later, after moving to the U.S. in 1972, he played professionally in New York City against the great Pele, among many others. Shortly after his soccer career ended due to a leg injury, he moved from New York to Lynnfield, Massachusetts, where he laid down his roots and started his family.

He immediately became a dedicated part of the community of Lynnfield, opening a restaurant in town and coaching youth soccer. He was passionate about the environment and was the proud founder of the clean energy company, Aeolus Technologies. Over the next 25 years, he would invest time and resources to develop numerous patents to promote green energy solutions.

For many that knew him, he was the steadfast and omnipresent owner of Lynnfield House of Pizza. He was a man that epitomized hard work and found a way to bring happiness to many families that called upon him regularly. For others, he was the coach that, despite his incredible over-qualification, was the most engaged youth soccer coach a team could imagine. But for the luckiest, he was the loving patriarch of a family that adored him. Konstantinos showed his family endless and unbounded love – nothing was too much.

Few people in this world have ever loved another person the way that Konstantinos loved his wife of 51 years, Andromahi (Angie, his Mahi). Their marriage was the realization of the magic that happens when the process of falling in love never stops. But if his devotion to Mahi was the headwater of his strength and support, that river of love grew stronger and wider as it flowed to his children, Stacey (Robert) Corvino, George (Amanda) Tsatsis, Victoria (Rich) Thomas, and Christina Tsatsis. He was a dedicated father to his children and never hesitated a second to give everything and anything to support them. He loomed large in every element of their lives as a mentor, a role model, a coach and an unwavering supporter and friend. He never stopped being a father, even as he added the role of grandfather.

Nothing made him prouder or happier than his six grandchildren: Alexis Corvino, Robert Corvino, Ella Tsatsis, Zoey Tsatsis, and the twins, Alexander Thomas and Christopher Thomas. He always took the same enthusiasm and dedication to the grandfather role that he did as a father.

Konstantinos Tsatsis touched countless lives across the years – he will be greatly missed.

The Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, held arrangements. Family and friends attended visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 16. His funeral service began at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m., and was followed by a service celebrating Konstantinos’ life at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Church, 71 Chandler Rd., Andover, at 11 a.m.

Burial followed at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake Street, Peabody.

Please consider making a donation in Konstantinos’ memory to The Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or online at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

