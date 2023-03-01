Owner of Dom’s Sausage Company

LYNNFIELD — Angelo “Buddy” Donald Botticelli, 75, died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2023 while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Buddy was born in Medford on July 24, 1947 to Domenic and Rose Botticelli, and was raised in his family’s home on the Fellsway in Medford with his older sister Lorraine (Sellitti). After graduating from Medford High School, he attended Suffolk University in Boston, where he earned a bachelors’ degree in Business.

In addition to his time at school, Buddy spent his teenage years learning his craft in the meat business by working at his parents’ butcher shop in Malden, Dom’s Sausage Company, and eventually became owner. Through his kindness, generosity and entrepreneurial spirit, he supported thousands of local employees and their families as the owner of Dom’s for more than 50 years – and made the company a household name at dinner tables and barbecues across New England with his signature recipes for Dom’s Original Steak Tips and marinated meats.

In the summer of 1979, Buddy’s life changed forever when he answered a personal ad in the Boston Phoenix to help a young woman from Texas tour the Boston area. It was then that he met the love of his life, Nancy. They got married on Feb. 16, 1980, and raised three children in Lynnfield: Melanie B. Fusco (Michael) of Wilton, Connecticut; Elizabeth A. Botticelli (Alex Krisak) of Marblehead; and Domenic A. Botticelli (Ashleigh) of North Andover.

Buddy’s greatest passion in life was his family and friends. Whether it was taking family trips to Aruba, taking friends and family to Patriots and Red Sox games, or having everyone over for backyard barbecues, Buddy found joy by making everyone around him happy. He was lovingly called “Pop Dog” and “Papa” by his six grandchildren: Frank, Phoebe, Domenic, Autumn, Virginia and Lily. He and will always be remembered as a kind, generous and true gentleman.

Family, friends and others whose lives Buddy touched are invited to celebrate his life at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield, on Wednesday, March 1 from 4-8 p.m. Final services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Lions Clubs International Foundation by visiting lionsclubs.org/en/donate.