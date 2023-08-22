WAKEFIELD CO-OPERATIVE BANK’s Jeans Day employee program raised $254 in the month of July for the Reid R. Sacco Adolescent & Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Alliance and its annual Reid’s Ride fundraiser. From left, WCB SVP/Chief Loan Officer Michael Farren, WCB Community Relationship Manager Janet Rivers, WCB President/CEO Jeff Worth and Reid R. Sacco AYA Cancer Alliance Executive Director Lorraine Sacco. To learn more about about the alliance, visit www.ayacanceralliance.org today.
To date, the bank’s Jeans Day, a monthly employee fundraiser, has raised over $27,000 for local nonprofits since the program’s inception. (Courtesy Photo)