MELROSE — Mayor Brodeur and Melrose Public Schools invite the Class of 2036 and their families to attend the City of Melrose’s Annual Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday, August 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fred Green Field, located at 360 Lynn Fells Parkway.

The event provides an opportunity for Kindergarteners to meet their classmates and principals. Each incoming Kindergartener will receive a free T-shirt, a “Melrose High School Class of 2036 Button” and be invited to take part in the annual class photograph.

“We look forward to welcoming in a new class of Kindergarteners each year at this event,” said Mayor Brodeur. “This event aims to alleviate some of the nerves that come with starting school for both parents and their kids. I hope this is a launching pad for many years of memories in Melrose for the Class of 2036.”

Representatives from the following organizations will also be in attendance to answer questions and provide information:

The Bridge: A School/Community Partnershipwill be on hand with CORI background check forms. All volunteers in the Melrose Public Schools must have a valid CORI on file with The Bridge, and CORI forms must be done in person. Complete your form at the Kindergarten Welcome – it’ll save you a trip into school to take care of it later. Be sure to bring your driver’s license (or other valid government issued photo ID) with you. It only takes about 5 minutes to fill out the form. To learn more about volunteering and getting set up to volunteer, visit www.thebridgemelrose.org.

Melrose Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC): The Melrose SEPAC will be available to discuss student needs and concerns with families and share our upcoming meeting schedule for the 2023-24 school year. Our membership is open to parents/guardians of children who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 plan or anyone interested in special education in Melrose. We are caregivers of children who have learning differences. We are a resource for support, networking, and information.

Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs): The PTOs for each school include parent volunteers in partnership with the school principal and school staff. The PTO’s primary mission is to raise money to support the educational experience of the school’s students and to organize events that enrich their school community. All parents and educators are encouraged to participate in the PTO throughout the school year, to any degree they are able.

No RSVP necessary. For questions, please contact the Mayor’s Office at 781-979-4440 or mayorsoffice@cityofmelrose.org