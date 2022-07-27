By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

Welcome to the Villager’s mid-summer sports trivia game. There are three sets of questions and each set has seven questions. The point total is higher in each round but the questions get more difficult.

The first round is worth two points each while the second is worth four. The final seven questions are eight points each for a grand total of 98 possible points.

80-98 points: Outstanding.

60-79 points: Very knowledgeable.

50-69 points: Solid score.

40-59 points: Above average.

30-49 points: Average.

20-29 points: Slightly below average.

10-19 points: Casual knowledge.

0-19 points: Not so good.

Round one: 2 point questions

How many Super Bowl titles do the Patriots have? What are the Iowa State University sports teams called? What driver has won the most NASCAR races? Who scored the most NHL goals in history? What arena is the largest in the NBA? What athlete has won the most medals in Olympic history. Name the three triple crown horse races.

Round two: 4 point questions

What is the name of the Canadian Football team in Calgary? In the 2004 movie Million Dollar Baby in what sport does Hillary Swank participate? France won the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018. Who won it in 2014? What team has won the most NCAA basketball titles? Who is the only female tennis player to win all four majors and the gold medal in the Olympics in the same year? Who is the Bruins All-Time goal scoring leader? What is the second largest football stadium in New England in capacity after Gillette?

Round three: 8 point questions

This National League MVP in 1982 and 1983 lived in Belmont for several years as the President of the Boston Mormon Mission. Along with Los Angeles, what other city lost two NFL teams since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger? Who were the only two teams to face each other in back-to-back Super Bowls? What college football team has the most wins heading into this season? Name the only American city to win the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup. What was the first US dome stadium? When the NFL-AFL merger took place in 1970 who were the three teams that moved from the NFL to the American Football Conference?

Answers:

Round One

Six Cyclones Richard Petty Wayne Gretzky Chicago Michael Phelps Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Round Two

Stampeders Boxing Germany UCLA Steffi Graf 1988 Johnny Busick Yale Bowl

Round 3