JANSSEN SPERLING, one of Lynnfield’s senior captains, earned the Scholar Athlete Award at the team’s annual banquet. (File Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse head coach Pat Lamusta, who just completed his second year at the helm, gave out seven awards at the team’s end-of-season banquet in late June.

Janssen Sperling, a senior captain who played attack, received the Scholar Athlete Award.

The Most Improved Player Award went to fellow senior captain Will Steadman. Steadman, an attacker, was also a member of the Cape Ann League First-Team All-Stars.

The Unsung Hero Award went to senior captain Rupert Thomas. Thomas is a defenseman.

Jack Phelps, also a senior captain who plays defense, took home the Coaches Award.

The Defensive Player of the Year went to sophomore A.J. Chiaradonna who also was named to the CAL First-Team All-Stars.

Drew Damiani received the Offensive Player of the Year as the junior led the team in goals.

The team MVP Award went to junior midfielder Jack Calichman who was also a Cape Ann League First-Team All-Star. Calichman broke the school record for points with 124 and in assist with 87.

This season was a very successful one for the Pioneers as they reached the Round of 8 game in the MIAA Division 4 State Tournament before losing to eventual state champions, Wahconah, to end up at 16-5 overall.

In the Cape Ann League they finished in second place, tied with Pentucket in the CAL Kinney Division going 9-3 in league play. Newburyport won the division.

“The season went well,” said Lamusta. “We had a skilled team that competed for the league title and the kids wanted to win.”

Lynnfield will lose four seniors to graduation, Sperling, Steadman, Thomas and Phelps.

“They have done a lot for our program,” said Lamusta. “They had to miss their sophomore season due to Covid but became great captains and were very productive.”

Next spring, the team is expected to return 10 veterans including their three CAL First-Team All-Stars.

“The future is very bright next season,” said Lamusta. “We have a lot of experience coming back and we should be able to contend for the league title.”