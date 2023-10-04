By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

READING — On Sept. 29, the Lynnfield High volleyball team lost 3-0 at Reading in a non-league match. With that defeat, the Pioneers record fell to 5-5 overall as they had their five-match winning streak snapped.

The Rockets, a team out of the talented Middlesex League, won the three sets, 25-15, 25-11, and 25-18.

Olivia Kelter led the Pioneers in digs with 13 while Grace D’Augusta led the squad in kills with five. Lily DeLeo and Janhavi Joglekar both had a team-high five service points.

Lynnfield dropped to 1-2 in non-league matches this fall.

Reading is one division ahead of the Pioneers as the Rockets are a Division 2 team while Lynnfield is in Division 3.

On Sept. 27, the Pioneers won at Pentucket 3-1 up in West Newbury to go to 4-3 in the Cape Ann League.

They lost the first set, 25-17, but bounced back to beat the Panthers in the next three sets, 25-12, 25-23, and 25-23.

Erin Higdon led the Pioneers in service points with 17 and she tied Liv Tare in kills with a team-high six.

DeLeo led the Pioneers with 11 assists while Tare and Keller tied for the team high in digs with 12.

In another non-league against a Middlesex League opponent on Sept. 25, the Pioneers shut out Stoneham 3-0 on the road.

Lynnfield won the three sets, 25-15, 25-18, and 25-10.

Higdon led the team in kills with 12. She tied DeLeo in service points with 15 and tied Kelter in digs with 11.

DeLeo led the team in assists with 17.

Stoneham is one division below the Pioneers as the Spartans are a Division 4 school.

On Oct. 5, the Pioneers host Ipswich at 5:15 p.m. They then welcome Newburyport on Oct. 10 and that match will also start at 5:15 p.m.

Lynnfield is looking to try to get a season split against both schools as Ipswich won the first meeting 3-0, on Sept. 11 and Newburyport edged them, 3-2, on Sept. 8 in the league opener.