SARAH (CULLEN) SCOTT

MELROSE — The local organization that is trying to end domestic violence had to reinforce its message after a 2005 Melrose High graduate was reportedly killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide in Phoenix last month.

Sarah A. (Cullen) Scott, 37, was said to be four months pregnant when she was shot to death on Tuesday, March 21. Her 6-year-old son Jacob was also murdered and 27-year-old Jacob DeZeeuw is believed to have shot them before turning a gun on himself.

Crystal Johnson, executive director of the Melrose Alliance Against Violence, wrote, “Those in Melrose, and beyond gather every October at MAAV’s Annual Candlelight Vigil and Walk to mourn and honor those with ties to Massachusetts who have lost their lives due to domestic violence. We cannot, however, go without acknowledging that these deaths and other forms of violence are happening now and throughout the year. It is deeply heartbreaking that domestic violence homicides continue to happen at such an astonishing rate. The incident in early January in Andover was the third high-profile case of deadly family violence in Massachusetts this year alone, following the killings in Cohasset and Duxbury.

“Those near and far are devastated by these tragedies and Melrose, unfortunately, does not go unscathed. Our neighbors, previous and current residents, are also impacted by these horrific events. We are saddened by the recent loss of a previous Melrose High School graduate, Sarah A. (Cullen) Scott of Phoenix, AZ who was tragically taken on March 20, 2023, by a dating partner. She was a member of the class of 2005 who went on to graduate in 2011 from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Boston with a Doctor of Pharmacy.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones affected by these tragic losses. Our thoughts continue to be with you during these difficult times. We promise to continue working to end domestic violence before it begins through prevention programs, community awareness, and survivor support services.

“Beyond Melrose, the world is experiencing many other forms of violent acts in addition to domestic violence, leaving communities mourning through trauma. We must work together to take a stand against violence.

“If you or someone you care about is struggling with domestic violence or impacted by these tragedies there is support for you. MAAV offers resources, referrals, and short-term support to those impacted by domestic violence. We will work with you to find you the support you need.

“You are not alone,” Johnson’s message concludes.

Sarah Scott’s obituary ran in last week’s newspaper. She was a lead pharmacist with Amazon Pharmacy.

“When Sarah wasn’t working, she loved to spend time walking her dog, Ash, and cuddling with her 2 cats, Jack, and Bentley. Sarah loved working on herself, by going to CrossFit and Jiu Jitsu, riding her motorcycle, and traveling. Sarah was so excited to welcome her baby boy into the world in August.

“Her favorite quote to live by was ‘Life is goin by so fast, U only wanna do what you think is right’,” the obituary read.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Spinelli’s, 10 Newbury St., (Route 1) Peabody, MA from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Sarah Scott’s name to the Melrose Alliance Against Violence, 235 West Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176 or at maav.org.