MELROSE — Some Melrose High students demanded action on gun control Wednesday afternoon, a little more than a week after three staffers and three kids were shot inside a Nashville school.

Local students planned to gather at the Cabbage Patch to listen to some speakers. The Weekly News was told the young adults walked out of school a couple of minutes early in protest over gun violence.

It was said to be part of larger national gun protest.

On Monday, March 27 Audrey Hale reportedly entered The Covenant School in Nashville and killed three staff members and three 9-year-old students just before 10:15 a.m. Hale was soon shot and killed by police.

According to The Washington Post, there have been 377 school shootings since 1999, the year of the Columbine High massacre in Colorado.