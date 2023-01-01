SEVENTH-GRADERS, from left, Lorna Murray, Meghan Geary and Rachel Long proudly display presents they wrapped during Lynnfield Middle School’s annual Holiday Gift Drive on Dec. 21. (Dan Tomasello Photo)
