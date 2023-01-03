Lifelong Wakefield resident worked in the food industry

WAKEFIELD — John P. “Gambo” Giambarresi Jr., 67, of Wakefield, died on Saturday, December 31 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Melrose on July 4, 1955, he was the son of the late John P. and Rose (Sardella) Giambarresi.

John was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1973. He was a member of the West Side Social Club and the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, all in Wakefield. John worked locally and internationally in the food industry. He was an avid motorcyclist and golfer.

He is survived by his wife Anne M. (Gisbourne) Giambarresi; his two daughters Leah M. Giambarresi, and Jaclyn McNulty and her husband Sean all of Andover; his two grandchildren Maeve and Frankie McNulty; his dog Cooper and many cousins and friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.