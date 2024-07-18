NORTH READING — Dana-Farber’s Mammography Van will be at Ipswich River Park on Tuesday, August 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The mammography van offers digital screenings (3D mammography). The van comes to you enabling Dana-Farber’s friendly, professional staff to provide easy access to a vital screening. The entire process takes less than 20 minutes.

The American College of Radiology recommends a mammogram every year for women age 40 or older.

Pre-registration is required and most forms of insurance are accepted.

To schedule your mammogram or learn more, register online [https://tinyurl.com/3aumx6xn]. You will be asked to complete a brief questionnaire to see if you qualify. Upon receipt, Dana-Farber will reach out to you to schedule an appointment. If you have any questions regarding the mammography van, email mammo_van@dfci.harvard.edu or call 617-632-1974.

The Mammography Van Day is hosted in conjunction with the North Reading Board of Health. Dana-Farber’s Mammography Van possesses a valid license and certificate of inspection issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.