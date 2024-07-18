NORTH READING — All Purple Heart recipients, their families and friends, as well as the community at large are invited to attend the town’s National Purple Heart Recognition Day on Wednesday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

This special ceremony will be held by the North Reading Veterans Events Committee and the North Reading Veterans Department to honor the town’s Purple Heart recipients, both those who were wounded on the battlefield and those who were killed in action.

North Reading is an official Purple Heart Community and this ceremony is now held annually on August 7. Stop by the top of the Town Common near the flagpole. The sponsors encourage attendees to wear the color purple.

Refer any questions to Catherine at the North Reading Veterans Department at 978-357-5211 or email us at nrvets@northreadingma.gov.