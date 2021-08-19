WAKEFIELD — Margaret Leona Harvey Colachico of 35 Bay State Rd. passed away at her home on August 15, 2021 after a long illness. A 70 year-resident of Wakefield, Mrs. Colachico was 97 years old at the time of her passing.

Mrs. Colachico was the beloved wife of Charles (Chuck) A. Colachico who preceded her in death in 2013. They had been married for 67 years at the time of his passing. She leaves three cherished children to mourn her loss: Jeanne Marie Colachico, Esq., Principal of Jeanne M. Colachico, Esq. & Associates, of North Andover, MA; Ronald Charles, a high school chemistry teacher (retired) of Wakefield, MA; and Robert Edward Colachico, owner of REC Engineering, of Wilmington, MA.

Mrs. Colachico also leaves two brothers, Harold and his wife Cindy Harvey and Alvin and his wife, Thelma Harvey of East Corinth, ME. She was predeceased by three brothers — Charles, Raymond, and Carroll Harvey — and a sister, Geraldine Whitmore, as well as her parents, Robert T. and Laura (Anderson) Harvey, also of East Corinth, ME. Mrs. Colachico also leaves many nieces and nephews.

More than anything else, Mrs. Colachico cherished her family, her home, and her flower gardens with pretty much all of her activities since moving to Wakefield revolving around one of those activities.

She was born in Dover Foxcroft, ME on a farm in central Maine during the Great Depression. As the oldest girl, she assisted in raising the six younger siblings while completing her education at Foxcroft Academy. Determined to move beyond farming into an occupation of her own, she attended Beal Business School in Bangor, ME where she acquired senior accounting and business skills. With little by way of means, role models, or established paths to follow, she pursued goals during times when not many women took chances and during times when women were not expected to look beyond certain fences. But she achieved senior accounting, data accounting, government DoD payroll positions in Portland, ME, and ultimately moved to similar roles with the US Government and American Mutual in Boston, MA.

She loved music and saw the value it brought to the soul. She had studied music as a child. Her most prized possession was her piano and loved to play as she could.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family has decided on private funeral arrangements which will be conducted by McDonald Funeral Home with final internment at Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that considerations for donations be made to one of her favorite charities such as the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association, in the name of Margaret H. Colachico.