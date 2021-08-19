WAKEFIELD — Grace Moran, age 90, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Malden on April 5, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Angelina (Salerno) Pastorello.

Grace was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School Class of 1949. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Florence Church and was also a member of the Ladies Solidarity at the church.

She enjoyed line dancing, traveling and cooking. She also enjoyed spending time with and was devoted to her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kirk Moran, with whom she shared over 61 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Kirk Moran of Danvers, and Gary Moran and his wife Elizabeth of Peabody. Grace is survived by her brother Charles Pastorello of Saugus and her sister Jean Coakley of NH. She was predeceased by her sister Elaine Papazian. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Viera and her husband Thomas of Plymouth, her grandson James Lisk and his wife Jaime and her great grandchildren Jack and Hayes of Peabody. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery Wakefield.