Wakefield educator had the ability to lift people’s spirits

WOBURN — Mary A. Mullen, a lifelong resident of Woburn and a Wakefield educator, passed away amongst her beloved family Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston. The loving daughter of the late William and Sabina (D’Alba) Mullen, she was 69 years of age.

Born in Cambridge, Mary was one of three children born into the Mullen family. The Mullens moved to the West Side of Woburn in 1963. Mary attended the Tarky School, then the Kennedy Jr. High School, eventually graduating from Woburn High School along with the Class of 1971.

All throughout her schooling years, Mary was very active in sports. She arrived at WHS where she co-captained the field hockey team in her senior year, playing as goalie for all four years. In the spring time, it was on to the softball field, where Mary was the catcher for the team for all four years.

Mary carried on her education at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, where she studied business and finance. Following UMass, she entered the working world, securing herself a position at Gibbs Petroleum, where she was a “floating” manager throughout the state. Later, Mary moved on to the Southland Corporation, as an auditor, for Seven-Eleven stores. It was here that she oversaw the financial operations of each store.

After several decades in the business world, Mary decided to return to Cambridge College, where she would receive her degree in Education. This decision would prove to be the road where Mary would shine the most in her career.

The Northeast Regional Vocational High School was the lucky recipient of Mary’s professional expertise. This chapter as an educator of young minds truly gave Mary great joy and satisfaction. In the Computer Science Department, she taught students skills in building computers themselves, and then programming them! Mary’s school day never really ended early. She was very involved in the everyday life of the school even outside of the classroom. Her availability to the kids and teachers was extraordinary. She coached the junior varsity field hockey team in Wakefield, enjoying every minute!

Throughout her entire life, Mary was quite active. As a child throughout adulthood Mary avidly skied many of the slopes of New Hampshire. She and a host of her friends would rent ski chalets and conquer the mountains!

Traveling was a huge part of Mary’s life. She traveled with her family on separate cruises to Alaska and Europe. She enjoyed many great times in Aruba, Las Vegas, Spain, and a river cruise in Germany. The highlight was a safari to South Africa with her cousins in 2018. Her favorite travel, however, was north from Woburn to Hampton Beach, NH where she spent many summers with her closest friends.

Mary had a unique ability to make people laugh. Her dry humor was infectious. Her genuine kindness, concern, appreciation of, and for others, was like no other. Whether you saw Mary every day or once in a “blue moon,” her greetings were the same, a huge smile and a big hug, with spirited and funny chatter to follow!.She was always interested in what was going on in your world. When you left her company, you felt happy and better about yourself, as she lifted your spirits.

Mary’s life was an adventure. From her childhood to sadly, January 4 of this year, Mary lived each day to the fullest. She derived great pride and happiness from her family. Mary’s brother Billy, and late sister Paula, were always the “three amigos” in every part of their lives. Despite their separate paths and interests, their sibling bond kept them connected and their love was unconditional.

Mary touched the lives of so many people. Her heart was genuine and full of love. Those who knew Mary, and had the privilege to share in her journey, have been the recipients of a very special gift. Rest in peace Mary.

She was the beloved daughter of the late William and Sabina (Dalba) Mullen. She was the cherished sister of William G. “Billy” Mullen III, Esq., of Woburn and the late Dr. Paula M. Mullen. She was the treasured niece of Geraldine “Cooki” Gaspar, Marie DeVellis, both of Wakefield and Theresa D’Alba of Malden. She was the loving cousin of Paul Dalba, Betty Ananian, James DeVellis, John Gaspar, Paul DeVellis, Rosemarie Moehring and Kristen Gaspar. Mary is also survived by many loving friends, especially Maureen Maguire Buckley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn on Thursday, January 12 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, Wednesday, January 11th from 4-8.