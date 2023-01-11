Graphic designer graduated from WHS in 1988

WAKEFIELD — Joseph P. Mahoney Jr., passed away on December 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and four adoring sisters.

Joe graduated Wakefield High School in 1988, where he met his lifelong friends. They had their annual trip to Limerick, Maine, hanging out and golfing. They also took weekend trips following the Patriots and went to Red Sox Opening Day at Fenway. Joe graduated from Salem State University with a degree in graphic design and worked as an independent graphic designer.

Joe met his wife Christina in 2001 through friends. Christina was smitten from day one. On their first date he spent most of his time beaming about his big family and all his incredible nieces and nephews and sharing touching stories.

Joe and Christina married in 2006 and shortly after welcomed Emma in 2007 and Sophia in 2014, the joys of his life! Joe loved spending time with his family, especially family vacations in Aruba and Salisbury, Massachusetts. At the end of the day he would watch the sunset and say “This is the Best Time of the Day!”

Joe was a stay-at-home Dad shaping the wonderful compassionate people Emma and Sophia have become. Our memories of Joe being a wonderful friend, brother, son, uncle, father and husband, is what we will embrace as we think about him and miss him. Until we meet again, we love you!

He is the beloved husband of Christina (Stephens) Mahoney. The devoted father of Emma & Sophia Mahoney, Joe is the dear brother of Maureen DiSanto and her husband Michael, Meredith Sullivan and her husband Jim, Joanne O’Neil and her husband Edward, Barbara Coppinger and her husband Paul and the late John Mahoney. He is the loving son of Barbara Ann (Finneran) Mahoney and the late Joseph P. Mahoney. Joe is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews that he adored.

There will be a celebration of Joe’s life on Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading.

In lieu of flowers, In Joe’s memory please make a donation in honor of his niece Mahoney-Jean Coppinger to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust 401 Park Dr. Ste. 602 Boston, MA 02215 or by referring to https://secure.childrenshospital.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20008a?idb=1083505754&df_id=5968&mfc_pref=T&5968.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=42C19E1FBDF292CF3C010FB15ADA18C8&s_src=EOY23GN&utm_campaign=EOY&utm_source=AG&utm_content=GN&5968_donation=form1&utm_medium=Web.

Arrangements by the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome