Devout Catholic, enjoyed baking bread and helping others

WAKEFIELD — Mary Lu Lowry, of Wakefield and formerly of Arlington, passed away Monday, June 19 at her home after a long illness. She was 91.

Born in Redbank, New Jersey on August 13, 1931, Mary Lu was one of four children of the late Wilfred and Cuthberta (Healey) Mullin. She grew up in Lincroft and Holmdel, New Jersey where her father was a horse racing track steward and her mother taught elementary school. She graduated from The Holy Ghost Nursing School and worked as a hospice nurse at Youville Hospital in Cambridge.

Mary Lu married her beloved Charles F. Lowry, Jr. in 1957 and they settled in Arlington where they raised their family. They moved to Wakefield in 2007.

A devout Catholic, Mary Lu volunteered many hours to their church, St Agnes in Arlington and then to Most Blessed Sacrament in Wakefield, where she was a member of the Women’s Guild and a frequent eucharistic minister. She enjoyed baking, especially bread and helping friends and neighbors. She was always willing to run errands or clean house for a friend in need.

Mary Lu was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Lowry, Jr., with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Michael Lowry of Seabrook, NH; Marian Laviolette and her husband Robert of West Springfield; Sharon Lowry of Framingham; Matthew Lowry and his wife Elizabeth of Wakefield; and the late Maura Lowry. Cherished grandmother of Justin Rivard, Andrew Kerr and Lou Lowry; and great grandmother of Ace, Alyson, Payton and Tobias. Also survived by her siblings: Thomas and Maura Mullin and the late Margo Mullin.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Mary Lu’s life at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield (meet at church) on Friday, June 23 for her funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, Mary Lu would appreciate donations to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 2600 Virginia Ave NW, 11th Fl., Washington DC, 20037.

