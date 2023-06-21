THE WAKEFIELD HIGH girls’ lacrosse team celebrated their four 2023 All-Stars at their banquet, pictured from left to right, Juliana Spaulding, Molly Forrest, Lea Carangelo and Kyleigh Formicola. (Courtesy Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team held their annual banquet last night. The Warriors celebrated a strong season by handing out team awards, celebrating seniors and All-Stars and announcing new captains.

The three seniors, Bella Birchem, Katherine Taylor and Molly Berinato, were honored for their years of dedication to the team.

Berinato earned the Zachary P. Frank Lacrosse Scholarship.

Berinato and Taylor passed off leadership responsibilities to next year’s captains, Lea Carangelo, Molly Forrest, Kyleigh Formicola and Juliana Spaulding.

Those four future captains were all All-Stars this season.

Spaulding, a midfielder, had 34 goals, 15 assists and 72 draw controls.

“Juliana loves the game of lacrosse,” said head coach Cara Luca. “This girl practices everyday, even in the offseason. It shows when she is on the field.”

Forrest, a midfielder, ended the season with 67 goals, 22 assists and 47 draw controls.

“Another one who loves the game of lacrosse,” said Luca. “Molly has blossomed into a confident player with a high lax IQ and speed.”

Carangelo mostly played defense for the Warriors but would step up into the attack when Wakefield needed her to. She had 3 goals, an assist and 8 draw controls.

“Lea is not only able to intercept the opponent’s passes but she is a threat with her speed getting it up the field.”

Formicola, an attacker, had 15 goals and 4 assists this year.

“Kyleigh has grown and improved with each game this season,” said Luca. “She is an athlete who wants to improve in every aspect of the game. She works hard each day to get better and her strong, second half of the season proved that.”

Wakefield finished 8-10 this season, finished ranked No. 35 in Div. 2, just out of the top 32 teams who automatically qualify.

Including their four All-Stars, the Warriors will return 12 juniors for their senior season next year.

2023 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE GIRLS’ LACROSSE ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name Team

Charlize Collins Burlington MVP

Caitlyn Tremblay Burlington

Ilex Fowler Burlington

Elisabeth Delorey Burlington

Jillian Gillis Burlington

Jillian Frawley Melrose

Megan Casey Melrose

Alison Doherty Melrose

Lindsay Teeven Melrose

Sophia Hitchman Melrose

Molly Forrest Wakefield

Juliana Spaulding Wakefield

Lea Carangelo Wakefield

Kyleigh Formicola Wakefield

Molly Driscoll Watertown

Sarah Morrissey Watertown

Ava Krasco Stoneham

Sabrina Sacco Stoneham

Kassidy Smith Wilmington

All-Conference Team

Name Team

Autumn Matthews Reading

Julia Barbado Reading

Libby Quinn Reading

Megan Shanahan Reading

Tessa Geddes Winchester

Annie Ettenhofer Winchester

Mary Mullan Belmont

Ella Barry Lexington

Ruby Fehm Lexington

Jill Frawley Melrose

Amber Hayden Woburn