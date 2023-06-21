THE WAKEFIELD HIGH girls’ lacrosse team celebrated their four 2023 All-Stars at their banquet, pictured from left to right, Juliana Spaulding, Molly Forrest, Lea Carangelo and Kyleigh Formicola. (Courtesy Photo)
WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team held their annual banquet last night. The Warriors celebrated a strong season by handing out team awards, celebrating seniors and All-Stars and announcing new captains.
The three seniors, Bella Birchem, Katherine Taylor and Molly Berinato, were honored for their years of dedication to the team.
Berinato earned the Zachary P. Frank Lacrosse Scholarship.
Berinato and Taylor passed off leadership responsibilities to next year’s captains, Lea Carangelo, Molly Forrest, Kyleigh Formicola and Juliana Spaulding.
Those four future captains were all All-Stars this season.
Spaulding, a midfielder, had 34 goals, 15 assists and 72 draw controls.
“Juliana loves the game of lacrosse,” said head coach Cara Luca. “This girl practices everyday, even in the offseason. It shows when she is on the field.”
Forrest, a midfielder, ended the season with 67 goals, 22 assists and 47 draw controls.
“Another one who loves the game of lacrosse,” said Luca. “Molly has blossomed into a confident player with a high lax IQ and speed.”
Carangelo mostly played defense for the Warriors but would step up into the attack when Wakefield needed her to. She had 3 goals, an assist and 8 draw controls.
“Lea is not only able to intercept the opponent’s passes but she is a threat with her speed getting it up the field.”
Formicola, an attacker, had 15 goals and 4 assists this year.
“Kyleigh has grown and improved with each game this season,” said Luca. “She is an athlete who wants to improve in every aspect of the game. She works hard each day to get better and her strong, second half of the season proved that.”
Wakefield finished 8-10 this season, finished ranked No. 35 in Div. 2, just out of the top 32 teams who automatically qualify.
Including their four All-Stars, the Warriors will return 12 juniors for their senior season next year.
2023 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE GIRLS’ LACROSSE ALL-STARS
Freedom Division
Name Team
Charlize Collins Burlington MVP
Caitlyn Tremblay Burlington
Ilex Fowler Burlington
Elisabeth Delorey Burlington
Jillian Gillis Burlington
Jillian Frawley Melrose
Megan Casey Melrose
Alison Doherty Melrose
Lindsay Teeven Melrose
Sophia Hitchman Melrose
Molly Forrest Wakefield
Juliana Spaulding Wakefield
Lea Carangelo Wakefield
Kyleigh Formicola Wakefield
Molly Driscoll Watertown
Sarah Morrissey Watertown
Ava Krasco Stoneham
Sabrina Sacco Stoneham
Kassidy Smith Wilmington
All-Conference Team
Name Team
Autumn Matthews Reading
Julia Barbado Reading
Libby Quinn Reading
Megan Shanahan Reading
Tessa Geddes Winchester
Annie Ettenhofer Winchester
Mary Mullan Belmont
Ella Barry Lexington
Ruby Fehm Lexington
Jill Frawley Melrose
Amber Hayden Woburn