WAKEFIELD — Mary O’Reilly McManus of Reading (formerly of Wakefield) passed away on May 6 at the age of 86 surrounded by her family. Mary was the loving wife of John F. “Jack” McManus for 65 years and the loving daughter of the late Thomas G. and Helen (Toomey) O’Reilly.

Mary was the devoted sister of Thomas G. O’Reilly and his wife Marie of East Sandwich. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Kennedy, wife of Thomas Kennedy of Meriden, CT and her brother James O’Reilly and his wife Rosemary of Cataumet.

Mary is survived by her devoted and loving son Paul McManus and his wife Margaret of Holden; loving and devoted daughters Margaret (Peggy) Strauss and her husband Glenn of Wakefield; Mary Anne Power and her husband Jeffrey from Wakefield; and also son John and his wife Linda of Wakefield. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Catherine and her husband Nick; Brendan, Tyler, Lily, Kira, Cameron, Christopher and Allison and many nieces and nephews and so many to whom she was “Grandma Mary.”

Born in Brockton, Mary graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School in Jamaica Plain and studied at Emmanuel College. She spoke often of her time alongside husband Jack, a U.S. Marine officer and the unique privileges and pleasures of being a young officer’s wife. To help her children with their college expenses Mary later attended and graduated from Katherine Gibbs School in Boston and went on to be the Administrative assistant at American Mutual in Wakefield.

Mary’s greatest happiness was being a wife, mother and Grandma. A voracious reader, Mary was always eager to share her favorite books and titles with folks. Among her most favorites was Dear and Glorious Physician (the story of St. Luke’s life) written by Taylor Caldwell. A superb solver of crossword puzzles she enjoyed the challenge of the New York Times puzzles each week.

One of Mary’s great joys was stitching exquisite English smocking. She was an accomplished seamstress and got such joy sharing her beautiful creations with those she loved.

We will miss her beautifully gentle smile but carry her love with us forever. Until we meet again…

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, May 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.