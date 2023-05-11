LUDLOW — The commonwealth’s not-for-profit, consumer-owned municipal light plants (MLPs) are planning today for a decarbonized tomorrow, as evidenced by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company’s (MMWEC) 2023 annual conference.

The conference, entitled “The Future Grid,” was held May 3-4 at Devens Common Center.

The conference offered MLP managers, staff, commissioners and industry experts the opportunity to learn more about MMWEC programs, initiatives and projects designed to guide the MLPs toward electrification and decarbonization.

The first day of the conference featured an-depth look at how the transition to a decarbonized grid by 2050 is going to take place.

Guest speakers included David Polson of Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department, who presented on the light department’s unique energy park/microgrid, to be built as part of a two-school construction project; small modular nuclear reactor experts, who detailed a small modular reactor project to be built in Idaho, and a representative from Dominion, owners of Millstone nuclear station, discussing potential future uses for the Millstone site in Connecticut.

The evening’s keynote speaker was Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony. The commissioner discussed the Healey Administration’s clean energy priorities and ways the administration plans to continue partnering with MMWEC and its municipal utility members.

The second day of the conference featured presentations on economic drivers and their effects on public power, market issues and MMWEC’s FERC activity, physical and cyber security, and electrification, responsive distribution and equity.

MMWEC recognized a municipal light plant and two individuals with awards at the conference.

The South Hadley Electric Light Department received the 2023 Francis H. King Leadership Award, named in honor of one of the founders of MMWEC. This award recognizes exceptional leadership and dedication to public power joint action, demonstrated by a long-term commitment to the ideals of public power and the philosophy of MMWEC.

Longtime Shrewsbury Electric and Cable Operations commissioner Robert Holland received the 2022 Philip W. Sweeney Public Service Award, named in honor of the former director of MMWEC and chairman of the Marblehead Municipal Light Board. This award recognizes exceptional service to the public or in the public arena that advances the goals of public power.

Retired Sterling Electric Light Department General Manager Sean Hamilton received the James E. Baker Service Award, which recognizes distinguished service to the MMWEC organization.

MMWEC is a not-for-profit, public corporation and political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts created by an Act of the General Assembly in 1975 and authorized to issue debt to finance a wide range of energy facilities. MMWEC provides a variety of power supply, financial, risk management and other services to the state’s consumer-owned, municipal utilities.