MELROSE — On April 27, State Rep Kate Lipper-Garabedian hosted her third annual Recycling & Sustainability Day event in the City of Melrose. By partnering with the City of Melrose, Green Team Junk Removal and organizations local to the City and across the Commonwealth, this one-day event was a successful hub that allowed Melrosians to “spring clean for a cause” and learn how to further their sustainability initiatives.

At the Recycling & Sustainability Day event, Melrose residents recycled and upcycled inefficient dehumidifiers, gently used furniture, appliances, housewares and outdated electronics. Specifically, the event collected approximately 102 air conditioners, 131 flat screen televisions, 55 mattresses, 31 tires, 37 CRTs and 61 microwaves. Enough Styrofoam to fill 42 bags was collected. National Grid collected and provided rebates for 89 dehumidifiers; housewares were collected to support Habitat for Humanity; and Green Team Junk Removal offered peace of mind with proper data erasing for electronics. The event was also an opportunity to participate in a bike swap with the Melrose Pedestrian and Bicyclist Committee, get bike tune-ups with the Ride Café, address Styrofoam and hard-to-recycle plastics with Zero Waste Melrose, visit with the Friends of the Fells and discover how to take climate action with local environmental organizations such as Melrose Energy and Climate. Representative Lipper Garabedian also partnered with Bread of Life collecting food, clothing and toiletries which she delivered to the Malden-based nonprofit that supports economically struggling and disadvantaged families, individuals, youth and senior citizens in the North Metro Boston area.

“For a third year, Melrose community’s spirits, civic engagement and climate leadership made for another successful Recycling & Sustainability Day,” said Representative Lipper-Garabedian, a member of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy and the Zero Waste Caucus. “I’m glad we could collectively make meaningful impact for climate action and am proud to partner with leadership from the grassroots up to the State House to make this day possible.”

“Sustainability and waste reduction are not only important issues for our planet, but also issues which residents deal with in their day-to-day lives,” said Mayor Jen Grigoraitis. “Representative Lipper-Garabedian’s leadership of the annual Recycling & Sustainability Day is particularly timely for this year as our state continues to make strides in waste reduction and environmental stewardship and as Melrose residents prepares for a transition to a new trash and recycling program.”

“I was glad to partner with Representative Lipper-Garabedian for her third Recycling and Sustainability Day,” said Fred Cullen, found and owner of Green Team Junk Removal. “It was great to see so many Melrose residents show up again with materials ranging from tires to household electronics and furniture. It was a pleasure to work in collaboration with the many community partners at the event. I look forward to continuing community sustainability efforts with Representative Lipper-Garabedian and the City of Melrose in the future.”

Residents can follow Representative Lipper-Garabedian’s social media accounts at @KateforRep and her newsletters available at tinyurl.com/KLGnewsletters to learn more about her work and this annual event.