WAKEFIELD — Superintendent David DiBarri reports that several Northeast Metro Tech students won gold and silver medals in SkillsUSA competition recently.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that focuses on preparing high school and college students for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. It provides opportunities for students to develop essential skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication, and problem-solving through various competitions, leadership conferences, and community service activities.

In the competitions, students display their skills and knowledge in specific occupational areas ranging from construction, automotive technology, and welding to healthcare, culinary arts, and robotics. These competitions often mirror real-world scenarios that students might encounter in their future careers.

Northeast Metro Tech students recently competed in SkillsUSA state competition in Marlborough.

Amanda Andrade, of Chelsea, won a gold medal in Medical Math by demonstrating her proficiency in applying mathematical concepts to healthcare scenarios.

Matthew McGowan, of Revere, won a gold medal in Residential and Commercial Appliance Repair by showcasing his mastery in troubleshooting and repairing appliances commonly found in homes and businesses.

Dylan Bichara, of Wakefield, and Steven Romero Hernandez, of Chelsea, won gold medals in Robotics and Automation Technology by demonstrating their excellence in designing, programming and operating robotic systems.

All four students will now advance to the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta from June 24-28.

“It is so amazing to watch students be excited about their career tech area and be proud of their skills. The camaraderie among the schools, even though it is a competition, is wonderful to see,” said Instructor Johanna LaFauci.

“Our students know they are involved in something special,” said Instructor Erin Selvitella. “They have smiles on their faces for the duration of the conference.”

“It gives me a sense of responsibility. It pushes me to do my best and want to compete again next year,” said student Angela De Andrade.

Silver medal winners include:

Junior Stefany Calderon Bedoya, of Revere, Dental Assisting

Junior Gabriella Ramos, of Malden, Dental Assisting

Junior Isabelly Rodriguez Jesuina, of Revere, Dental Assisting

Junior Emma McCormick, of Winthrop, Dental Assisting

Junior Sarah Jean, of Malden, Dental Assisting

Junior Anthony Morales, of Malden, Dental Assisting

Junior Rhys McDowell, of Wakefield, Dental Assisting

Junior Graham Roberts, of Melrose, Automotive Service Technology

“This is a remarkable achievement for these students, as it provides them with the opportunity to compete on a larger stage and further demonstrate their skills at a national level,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “It also offers them the chance to network with industry professionals and potentially open doors to future career opportunities.”