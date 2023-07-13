THIS IS FROM a Mystic Highlands Greenway coalition meet-up in 2022.

BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis announces that the state has awarded a $37,765 MassTrails Grant for the Mystic Highlands Greenway. The grant application was a collaboration between Bike to the Sea, the Office of Senator Lewis, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), and the municipalities of Malden, Melrose and Stoneham. The funds will be used for planning and public outreach to fine-tune route alignment, and for the installation of wayfinding signs and markings along sections of the Mystic Highlands Greenway.

The Mystic Highlands Greenway will connect the Northern Strand Trail, Malden River paths, Tri-Community Greenway, Wakefield/Lynnfield Rail Trail, and Lake Quannapowitt, along with commercial centers, transit hubs, schools, and other community resources throughout the region.

“The Mystic Highlands Greenway is an exciting project that will provide more environmentally-friendly transportation options, improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and promote local businesses and economic development,” said State Senator Jason Lewis. “I’m grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this project a reality, especially Bike to the Sea, MAPC, and Sarah Zeiberg from my office.”

“Bike to the Sea is thrilled to receive our first MassTrails grant for a project beyond the Northern Strand Trail corridor,” said Jonah Chiarenza, executive director of Bike to the Sea. “We look forward to continuing our work with Senator Lewis’ office and the communities of Malden, Melrose, Stoneham, and Wakefield to build stronger Greenway connections across the North Shore.”

“MAPC is very pleased to collaborate with Senator Lewis and Bike to the Sea to provide the first signs and wayfinding for the Mystic Highlands Greenway,” said David Loutzenheiser, senior transportation planner for MAPC. “This MassTrails grant provides funding to implement the first phase of signage in three municipalities along the Greenway. The signage will go a long way to help establish the identity of this pedestrian and bicycle friendly corridor.”

For more information about the Mystic Highlands Greenway project, visit MAPC’s website here: https://www.mapc.org/resource-library/mystic-highlands-greenway/