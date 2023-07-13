MELROSE — Fifteen teddy bears were donated to the East Foster Street Fire Station in Melrose recently by Melrose Arts and Crafts Society member Gina Stuffle. Lt. Sam Parsons accepted the teddy bears on behalf of the fire Station. Gina also donated fifteen teddy bears from Melrose Arts and Crafts Society to the Tremont Street Fire Station. Lt. MacIntosh and Firefighter Anthony Scalisi accepted the teddy bears on behalf of their Fire Station.

Children who lose their homes and toys to a fire are often scared and traumatized, so these teddy bears often help them cope. The teddy bears are made by our members from printed, colorful fabric which is cut into teddy bear shape, sewn, stuffed and finished with a ribbon around the neck. Currently chaired by Gina Stuffle, Melrose Arts and Crafts Society has been making and donating these colorful bears for several decades.