BOSTON — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg issued an advisory this week concerning fraudulent calls claiming to be from the Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer.

The caller states: “You owe money to the Treasury to avoid an arrest for drug possession.”

These calls are a scam, according to Goldberg, and have not been made by her department as the treasurer’s office does not call people to collect money.

The treasurer and her office want to ensure that no citizen is taken advantage of due to this scam. If you receive a call like this, please contact the treasurer’s office immediately at 617-367-6900 to confirm legitimacy.