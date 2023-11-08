US Coast Guard reservist

ARIZONA — Arthur E. Stewart, age 86, died Saturday, November 4 in Arizona.

Born December 27, 1936 he was the son of Edgar and Margaret (Young) Stewart. He was the beloved husband of the late Andree J. (Bujold) Stewart. He was the loving father of Michael Stewart of Arizona and Laurance Stewart of NH.

Mr. Stewart was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1954. He had served in the United States Coast Guard reserves from 1956-1958. He had worked as a mechanical inspector for United Shoe Machining Corp in Wakefield.

A private interment will take place at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. For more information, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.