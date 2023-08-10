MELROSE — The Melrose Cultural Council (MCC) asks the community to help inform arts funding in Melrose for 2024 through an annual survey about the kinds of arts and cultural projects the Council supports each year.

Local Cultural Councils across the Commonwealth send annual community surveys to help determine funding priorities for individual cities and towns. While the state agency, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, sets forth a specific set of funding guidelines for state arts and cultural funds, the result of the MCC survey will further help define funding priorities that are specific to the Melrose public.

Hearing from all demographics within the Melrose community helps determine what funding proposals will appeal most to residents. Please take a moment to complete by visiting the Melrose Cultural Council website at www.melroseculture.org/news.